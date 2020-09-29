Steps+to+strengthen+the+Export+Development+Fund

The Government has focused on timely and effective changes in the export sector through the strengthening of the Export Development Fund.
During a discussion with the Board of Directors of the Export Development Board yesterday (28), Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena pointed out that this would further strengthen the export sector.
Attention was also drawn to the establishment of an Export Promotion Center and the successful implementation of the Export Village Development Program.
During a discussion with the Board of Directors of the Export Development Board yesterday (28), Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena pointed out that this would further strengthen the export sector.
Attention was also drawn to the establishment of an Export Promotion Center and the successful implementation of the Export Village Development Program.