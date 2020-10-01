සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Dialog Axiata Launches the Affordable and Powerful 5G Smartphone, Huawei Nova 7 SE

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 15:59

Gearing Sri Lanka to a “5G ready status” with its 5G trial network in select locations, across the country, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider partnered Huawei to unveil the highly anticipated mid-range 5G smartphone, Huawei Nova 7 SE. Customers can now pre-order the latest Huawei 5G ready device from Dialog until 10th October 2020.

 Speaking on this occasion, Chief Operating Officer of Dialog Axiata PLC, Lasantha Theverapperuma stated “Dialog is happy to introduce users to experience the enhanced 5G device capabilities at an affordable price point whilst creating easy access to its faster and latent-free 5G network as a step forward in our journey of facilitating all Sri Lankans with a world-class mobile experience. The launch of the 5G ready Huawei Nova 7 SE will mark the latest offering by Dialog in line with its commitment to delivering the Future, Today.”

Customers can now experience the power of 5G with the Huawei Nova 7 SE smartphone on the Dialog 5G trial networks available at the Dialog Iconic, Dialog Experience Centres at Alfred House and World Trade Center, and several zones in Colombo city.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE features a 6.5inches LTPS Full HD display with a 90% screen to body ratio offering an endless viewing experience - ideal for gaming and watching movies.

Users can also explore the boundless potential for creative expression offered by four versatile lenses as the 5G smartphone comes equipped with a 64MP AI Quad Camera set up.  

In addition to this, the device comes powered with an 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage and its Kirin 820 7nm 5G chipset facilitates faster processing.

With a battery life spanning over 24 hours, this device is reimagined and designed to keep up with a modern user’s busy day-to-day life.

Priced at Rs. 64,999 the Huawei Nova 7 SE is available in Nova’s lush colour variants-Space Silver, Crush Green and Midsummer Purple.

Customers who pre-order the device via Dialog will receive free benefits including; no down payment for pre-orders, a free Huawei Band 4, 100GB Anytime Data exclusively from Dialog (valid for 1 month), easy payment plans with leading credit cards - up to 40 months instalments with 0% interest, along with the added benefit for Dialog Club Vision members to redeem standard loyalty discounts on device purchases.

Customers can visit the Dialog Facebook Page for more information on the latest Huawei Nova 7E offers.

