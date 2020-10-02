US$ 1.2 billion in foreign exchange

Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister of Finance and Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms said that the expected loan assistance from China and the purchase of rupee bonds by China as well as the sale of samurai and panda bonds could lead to an inflow of over $ 1.2 billion in foreign exchange.



China is expected to support with U$ 700 million, while bond sales are expected to exceed $ 500 million.



The State Minister said that he hopes that the strengthening of the country's foreign exchange reserves will help keep the rupee stable.