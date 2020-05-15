සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Oscar awards postponed for the first time in 40 years

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 15:15

The Oscars, which is considered the biggest cinema awards night in the world, has been postponed.

The awards have been postponed for the first time in 40 years due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The 93rd Oscars, was scheduled to take place on February 28 next year, and it has now been postponed to April 25.
Malaysia drops charges against Wolf of Wall Street producer
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 7:31

Prosecutors in Malaysia have dropped charges against Wolf of Wall Street producer Riza Aziz over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.Riza, stepson of... Read More

Win 50,000 by watching "Ahas Maliga" on weekdays from 8.30pm -9.00pm (Video)
Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 12:07

The 'Ahasha Maliga', which has kept the audience spellbound without any hindrance, is now ready to relieve your stress and make you a winner. You can... Read More

Madonna breaks quarantine rules – claims that she has tested positive for covid-19 antibodies
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 22:04

American singer and songwriter Madonna find herself at the centre controversy after being seen at celebrity photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein's birthday... Read More



