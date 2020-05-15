Oscar+awards+postponed+for+the+first+time+in+40+years

The Oscars, which is considered the biggest cinema awards night in the world, has been postponed.
The awards have been postponed for the first time in 40 years due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
The 93rd Oscars, was scheduled to take place on February 28 next year, and it has now been postponed to April 25.
