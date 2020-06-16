Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

With the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, the attention of the world has shifted to the Indian film industry.



Cinema critics in the world say that the time has come for a special change in the film industry which is controlled by a few group.



There is an ongoing debate on the matter.



The Bollywood actor committed suicide at the age of 34 leaving the whole nation in shock. Amid tributes and condolence, his wish list of 50 wishes has gone viral on social media and according to foreign media reports he was relentlessly working to fulfil them.



While his untimely death shocked the entire nation, his fans started sharing his handwritten list of 50 dreams. Last year in September, the 'MS Dhoni' actor had shared a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil...here is the list

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane

2. Train for IronMan triathlon

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed

4. Learn Morse Code _..

5. Help kids learn about Space.

6. Play tennis with a Champion

7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ...

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland

26. Visit LIGO.

27. Raise a horse

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms

29. Work for Free Education

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga

32. Visit Antarctica

33. Help train Women in Self-defense

34. Shoot an Active Volcano

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train