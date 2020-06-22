The latest teledrama “Akuru Makee Ne” produced by Hiru TV, focusing on the dreams of little hearts will come to your living room from 3 July at 8:00 pm every day week day.

This heartwarming teledrama based on the concept of Mr. Rayynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru Media Network, is a beautiful television drama about children that can be watched together by both children and adults.

This is a teledrama that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of the viewers embracing it with much love,

Popular artistes including Saranga Disasekara, Dinakshi Priyasad, Gayan Wickramatilake, Chathurika Peiris, Saman Hemaratne and several children are acting in this teledrama.

We met Kasun Tharinda, Director of the Teledrama produced by Hiru Media Network's Television Production, and Saman Hemaratne, one of the veteran artists who contributed to the drama.