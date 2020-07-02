Covid-19+positive+Amitabh+Bachchan+shares+a+note+for+healthcare+workers

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for Covid-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, has shared a note for healthcare workers on his social media handles.The actor tweeted: "Pristine white their layered dress, dedicated to serve they be, god like incarnations they, companions of the sufferer they, erased they their ego have, to us they have embraced in care, they be the divine destination, they fly the flags of humanity."Amitabh Bachchan along with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and they were hospitalised.The actor has been keeping his fans updated through Twitter.Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter also tested positive and they are in isolation at their Mumbai home.On Tuesday, a hospital insider shared an update about the actors' health updates and told news agency PTI: "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days."All four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa (where the actor lives with his family) - were sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.