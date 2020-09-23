සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

US to ban TikTok and WeChat from tomorrow

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 9:19

TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores from tomorrow (20), unless President Donald Trump agrees to a last-minute deal.

The Department of Commerce said it would bar people in the US from downloading the messaging and video-sharing apps through any app store on any platform.

The Trump administration says the companies threaten national security and could pass user data to China.

But China and both companies deny this.

WeChat will effectively shut down in the US tomorrow, but people will still be able to use TikTok until 12 November, when it could also be fully banned.

