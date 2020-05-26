Tour+de+France+2020+to+be+scheduled+in+September

It was previously scheduled to be held in August.
The Tour de France consists of 21 day-long stages over the course of 23 days. It has been described as "the world’s most prestigious and most difficult bicycle race".
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 21:47
CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, Ashley de Silva said that all the cricketers of the national team are expected to undergo medical tests in the future. He was... Read More
Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has been infected with the Covid Nineteen virus.However, he is self-quarantined in his home as he does not show any... Read More
Former Australian captain Mark Taylor says he does not believe it is possible to hold the postponed T20 World Cup in October and November this year.He... Read More