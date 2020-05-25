Germany+ready+to+resume+football+with+plenty+of+conditions+

Bundesliga, Germany, announced yesterday that the start of the European football season, which was terminated due to the Corona virus, will begin on January 16.



The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 will become the first major European league to restart, and will do so on May 16.



The resumption comes with plenty of conditions. No fans will be allowed in and the numbers of staff and officials traveling to games will be restricted, teams will arrive to matches at separate times, social distancing will be required off the pitch and pre-match formalities such as team photos, handshakes and mascots will be dispensed with.



Players will be tested for coronavirus at least once a week and will only be allowed to play if they are negative twice in a row.



Even the ball used will be disinfected before and during the game.



The German domestic football tournament was postponed on March 13 due to the global epidemic of covid-19.



However, the club resumed training from mid-month last month.



The Bayern Munich team will head to Berlin for their next match on Sunday, marking the start of the tournament.