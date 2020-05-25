Indian+team+ready+for+quarantine+in+Australia++

Indian skipper Virat Kohli says he is ready to spend two weeks of quarantine in Australia if the tour scheduled for later this year, materialises.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India states that all players in the team including the Indian captain are ready for this process.

Australian Cricket which is facing a financial crisis with the cancelation of cricket tournaments due to global coronavirus pandemic is looking forward to the Indian tour.

They are expecting to earn Aus $ 300 million from this tour.

India is scheduled to play four Tests and three one-day internationals in Australia this December and January next year.