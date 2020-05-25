සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Cricket should be played even without spectators - Kevin Pietersen

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 14:23

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen says that cricket matches that have been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic should be resumed without fans.

He has said that this would lift the mental condition of players at a time when the mental condition of the athletes have diminished.   
