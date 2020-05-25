Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim's bat for US $ 20,000

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has bought the bat used by Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim to score a double century against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013 for US $ 20,000.This was at an auction for the covid-19 Prevention Fund in Bangladesh.

In a bid to help his countrymen fight the novel Coronavirus, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim decided to auction his “very precious” bat in order to raise funds for the relief efforts put in place to fight the pandemic.

The bat was put for online sale.

“This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test.Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare for my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information-MR15 (sic) ,” tweeted Mushfiqur.



