Preparations+underway+to+build+the+largest+international+cricket+stadium+in+this+country

The government said that preparations are underway to start building the largest international cricket stadium in the country.

This stadium which has been proposed to be built on a land of 26 acres at Homagama – Diyagama will have seating facilities for 40,000 spectators during the first phase. Under the second phase seating for another twenty thousand is to be planned.

Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena and a group of officials from the Urban Development Authority and Sri Lanka Cricket joined in an observation tour of the area where it has been proposed to build this stadium.