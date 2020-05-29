ICC+issues+guidelines+for+cricket+resumption

The International Cricket Council has issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at the resumption of cricket at all levels - community, domestic and international - around the world as various governments have started to relax the restrictions imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

The comprehensive document - ICC Back to Cricket Guidelines - has been developed by ICC's Medical Advisory Committee in consultation with Member Medical Representatives, with an aim to provide guidance for the safe resumption of the sport.



In order to achieve that, key observations and recommendations have been made for how teams around the world should deal with the prospects of return to training, playing and traveling again.