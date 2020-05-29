World's highest earning tennis player from Japan - earns more than Serena Williams

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka has become the world's highest earning tennis player. That is, passing Serena Williams, who was at the forefront of that list.



The 22-year-old Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam winner, has earned £ 30.7m in the past year.



That's £ 1.15 million more than what Serena Williams earned.



Naomi Osaka is ranked 29th on the list of the 100 highest paid sportsmen and women in the world.