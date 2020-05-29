There+is+still+hope+for+the+2020+IPL+

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell says that there is a possibility of hosting the Indian Premier League if the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for next October, will not be held due to the spread of the coronavirus.
He has told foreign media that if the Twenty20 World Cup is postponed, that the Indian Cricket Board will schedule the IPL during that time period.
