Spain's La-Liga football league, which includes Barcelona and Real Madrid, to resume on June 8

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced yesterday that Spain's La-Liga football league, which includes world-famous soccer clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid, is set to resume on June 8.

The tournament was suspended on March 12 due to a global coronavirus pandemic.

In Spain, coronavirus more than 250,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 28,600 deaths.

However, the number of new infections and coronavirus related deaths has decreased in recent days.

Accordingly, the local football tournament will be resumed in stadiums without spectators.