T20 World Championship unlikely in October - Mark Taylor

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor says he does not believe it is possible to hold the postponed T20 World Cup in October and November this year.



He pointed out that a decision should be taken at this week's ICC board meeting.



Mark Taylor also believes that if the Indian Premier League is to be held during that period, Australian players will also have the opportunity to participate.



The ICC Governing Body will meet on the 28th to discuss the impact of the global Covid Nineteen pandemic on cricket and to discuss the World Twenty20.