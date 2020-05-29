Former+Pakistan+opener+Taufeeq+Umar+infected+with+the+coronavirus.

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has been infected with the Covid Nineteen virus.



However, he is self-quarantined in his home as he does not show any serious symptoms according to foreign media reports.



Taufeeq Umar is currently the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Junior National Selection Committee.



From 2001 to 2014, he represented Pakistan in 44 Test matches and 22 one-day internationals.