All cricketers of the national team expected to undergo medical tests - Madhushanka banned from all forms of cricket

CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, Ashley de Silva said that all the cricketers of the national team are expected to undergo medical tests in the future.

He was speaking to the media today regarding the ban on Sri Lankan cricketer Shehan Madhusanka who was arrested for possessing heroin.

Sri Lanka Cricket banned fast bowler Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket after he was arrested and remanded for possessing two grams of heroin.



Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said that accordingly, he will not be able to participate in any form of cricket until an investigation is conducted.



Shehan Madushanka, who has not represented Sri Lanka in the last two years, took a hattrick in his first ODI match against Bangladesh.

He was taken into custody with 2 grams and 700 milligrams of Heroin in his possession was ordered to be remanded until the 2nd of June subsequent to being produced before Court.

In January 2018, he was named in Sri Lanka's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2017–18 Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series.

He made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in the final of the tri-series on 27 January 2018. In that match, he became the fourth bowler and second Sri Lankan to take a hat-trick on debut in an ODI. In that match he bowled 6.1 overs and took 3 wickets after conceding 26 runs, with an economy of 4.21, including a maiden over.

In February 2018, he was named in Sri Lanka's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against Bangladesh. He made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh on 15 February 2018. In the second T20I, he sustained a hamstring injury and ruled out from bowling.