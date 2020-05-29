ICC+has+informed+India+about+hosting+the+world+cup+in+another+country+due+to+tax+issues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (ICC) that they can take the decision to host the World Cup in another country.



This is based on the tax issue that has arisen regarding the 2021 World Cup in India.



The country, which hosts an annual cricket match with the participation of many countries, must take action to make the tournament tax free.



However, the Indian Cricket Board has not been able to reach a decision in with the Government of India regarding the a tax free provision for the upcoming World Cup.