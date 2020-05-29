Harbhajan+Singh+believes+that+he+should+be+able+to+play+for+India+based+on+his+IPL+performance+

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh says that due to his performances in the IPL tournament he will be able to participate in the Twenty20 Internationals representing India.



However, he has not represented India since the 2016 Asia Cup Twenty20.



Last IPL Harbhajan Singh took 16 wickets in 11 matches with an average of 7.09 runs per over.



The 39-year-old Harbhajan Singh has the most IPL wickets after Lasith Malinga and Amit Mishra with over 150 wickets.