British+Premier+League+football+season+is+due+to+start+on+June+17

The British Premier League football season, which has been delayed for two months due to the coronavirus expansion, is due to start on June 17.Foreign media reports that all Premier League clubs have agreed to a provisional date of the 2019/20 season resuming on Wednesday 17 June, provided all safety requirements are in place. A proposal has been approved for all 92 remaining matches to be broadcast live in the UK.The Premier League will restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, subject to government approval.All matches will take place behind closed doors and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

So far 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league.

Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests per club for the fourth round of testing.