The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it has not yet decided to postpone the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia in October, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC said that the final decision on the World Cup would be taken at the Annual General Meeting in July.

However, the ICC said that it was preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

They further say that the decision to postpone the World Cup tournament to allow for the IPL is false.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Australia has taken several successful steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and Australia is currently maintaining strict travel restrictions.