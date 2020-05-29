More+extra+players+for+cricket+matches+

The England Cricket Board is seeking the approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to deploy more extra players after the resumption of international cricket due to the Covid 19 global epidemic.



At present, additional players can only be added to a cricket match due to injury.



However, due to the risk of coronavirus, the England Cricket Board has asked for permission to employ additional players.



The West Indies tour of England will begin in July, with the approval of the West Indies Board.