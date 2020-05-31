සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka cricket team begins training after 3 months (video)

Monday, 01 June 2020 - 8:29

Sri+Lanka+cricket+team+begins+training+after+3+months+%28video%29
The Sri Lanka cricket team training, which had been suspended for nearly three months due to coronavirus, is due to resume tomorrow.

This was in accordance with the approval given by the Ministry of Sports for the commencement of cricket, rugby and football training under the government quarantine rules.

Thirteen players from the Sri Lanka Cricket squad will take part in a residential training camp from tomorrow. Four members of the coaching staff will be joining the campaign.



More extra players for cricket matches
More extra players for cricket matches
Sunday, 31 May 2020 - 13:06

The England Cricket Board is seeking the approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to deploy more extra players after the resumption of... Read More

England County tournament will be further delayed
England County tournament will be further delayed
Friday, 29 May 2020 - 13:33

England's Cricket Board states that it will be able to conduct the county tournaments from August. Earlier, they announced that they would be able to... Read More

No decision to postpone the T20 World Cup - ICC
No decision to postpone the T20 World Cup - ICC
Friday, 29 May 2020 - 13:10

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it has not yet decided to postpone the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia in October, due to... Read More



Trending News

The 11th death due to Coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka - 45 year old male a returnee from Kuwait
01 June 2020
The 11th death due to Coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka - 45 year old male a returnee from Kuwait
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
Triposha factory in Jaela closed
01 June 2020
Triposha factory in Jaela closed
The island-wide curfew was lifted at 4.00 am today
01 June 2020
The island-wide curfew was lifted at 4.00 am today
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.