Steven Smith starts training - set to play in the ODI series against Zimbabwe

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 8:19

Australian cricketer Steven Smith says he expects to participate in the Indian Premier League if it is held by the end of the year if the World T20 is postponed.

Both tournaments have been postponed due to the Covid 19 global pandemic.

Steven Smith, who has amassed more than 7,000 Test runs, resumed training after two months and is set to return to international cricket with the Zimbabwean ODI tour in August.
