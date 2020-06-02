India-+Sri+Lanka+tour+postponed+

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva says that the India cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for July, has been postponed.

He told the Hiru news team that due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the T20 and one day international matches will not be held.

The Sri Lankan cricket authorities are planning to decide on a new schedule at a meeting with heads of the Indian Cricket Board next week.

However, the Chairman of the SLC added that the tournament could be held in August or September.

This is the 3rd tournament which was postponed by the SLC authorities due to the coronavirus risk. Earlier, England and South African tours had to be postponed.