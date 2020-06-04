India+will+consider+to+hold+the+IPL+in+another+country+as+the+final+option

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to consider holding this year's IPL tournament abroad as a last resort.

Due to the covid-19 global pandemic, the IPL which was set to begin on March 29, was postponed.

According to a spokesman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, priority will be given to hold the event in India.

However, he added that the final option would be hold the tournament in a foreign country.

However, the Indian media said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India cannot decide on the IPL tournament until a decision is made by the ICC regarding the world T20 tournament.