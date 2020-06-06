සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Salwa Eid Naser is facing a two-year ban after being provisionally suspended

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:31

Salwa Eid Naser, who ran the third-fastest 400m in history when winning gold at last year’s world championships in Doha, is facing a two-year ban after being provisionally suspended for missing three drug tests in a 12-month period.

Naser, who moved from Nigeria to Bahrain when she was 14, also won a silver medal over 400m at the 2017 world championships in London and is a former world youth champion.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases for track and field, has not announced whether Naser’s gold medal could be stripped according to foreign media reports.
