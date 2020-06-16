Darreny Sammy and Thisera Perera subjected to racist remarks at the IPL - Darren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy says he and Sri Lanka player Thisara Perera were subjected to racist remarks by viewers during the Indian Premier League.

He said he was reminded of these incidents with the death of an American black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a racist police officer.

Darren Sammy said that some viewers called him and Thisara's "black ", which he took to be a reference for a strong man. However, he said in a tweet that it now appears to be a racist remark.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle also said that the absence of racism in cricket is a myth.