Asian+Rugby+Football+Association+suspends+all+matches+until+30+September+

Due to the risk of coronavirus, the Asian Rugby Association has suspended all matches organized until September 30th.
In an announcement on its official website, the president of the Asian Rugby Football Union said that the decision was taken with due consideration to the health of the players and spectators over the sport.
