West Indies leave to England for a test series - all WI players and coaches in the team have tested negative for covid-19

The West Indies have left for England with optimistic hopes of resuming international cricket due to the Covid 19 global epidemic.

This was after the players from different islands of the West Indies met at St. John's in Antigua.

All players and coaches in the team tested for Covid-19 infection and confirmed negative for the virus infection.

The West Indies team will arrive at Old Trafford in Manchester, and will be quarantined there. The test series will begin after another covid-19 test.

Significantly, these matches will be held in stadiums without spectators.