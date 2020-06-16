Impact of Covid - Brazil decides to withdraw its candidacy to host the 2023 Women's Football World Cup

Brazil has decided to withdraw its candidacy to host the 2023 Women's World Cup

They have stated that this is due to the economic crisis sparked off by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Foreign media reports the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said that the government did not consider it wise to offer financial guarantees asked for by FIFA.

It has also been reported that the Brazilian Football Confederation has said in a statement that it will support Colombia's bid against Japan and the joint candidacy of Australia and New Zealand.

The South American country has never hosted the tournament.

Brazil is one of the worst affected countries in the world due to Covid-19 next to USA.

The Brazil women's national football team has represented Brazil at the FIFA Women's World Cup on eight occasions in 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. They were runners-up once. They also reached the third place once