Roger Federer, the number one tennis player from Switzerland, has said that he will not be able to attend any tennis tournament this year.

In a tweet, he said he was unable to play due to another surgery on his right foot.

Roger Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles, and the last time he participated in an International Tennis Championships was at the Australian Open in January.

Roger Federer was named as the world's highest-paid sports person of the year 2020.