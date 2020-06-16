සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

IPL to be held - work will be expedited

Thursday, 11 June 2020 - 14:35

Sourav Ganguly, Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said that they are working towards conducting IPL.

Speaking to the media, he said he was trying to hold matches with or without spectators.

The IPL was scheduled for March 29. The tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the Corona pandemic.

However, if the ICC decides to postpone the World Cup to be held from October to November this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to hold the IPL tournament during that window.
