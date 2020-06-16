Sri+Lanka+hopeful+of+India+touring+in+August++

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has paid attention to inviting the Indian cricket team for a tour of Sri Lanka in August.

This was after the Indian Cricket Board announced that it had canceled their ODI and T20 matches this month.

If the tour is to take place in August, the Government of Sri Lanka should guarantee the health protection of the Indian players and medical plans should be presented.

The Indian team was due to arrive in Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka Cricket stated that further discussions are being held with the Indian government and health authorities on the future implementation of the tour.

The Bangladesh cricket team is due to arrive in the country next month and SLC has not yet announced its final decision.