Pakistan Cricket Board today announced that Mohammed Amir and Haris Sohail will not be attending the tour of England in August.
They had quit the tour for personal reasons.
Friday, 12 June 2020 - 21:38
Australian Cricket President Earli Ediggs has said that due to the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Twenty20 World Cup will most likely not be held... Read More
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Pujani Liyanage has died in an accident in Katupotha area.She was 33 years old at the time of her death.She joined the Sri... Read More
Argentina and Barcelona international Lionel Messi is back in action after the reopening of the La Liga inter-club football tournament in Spain, which... Read More