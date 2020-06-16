Sri Lanka cricket team is now ready to start international cricket - Head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team, Micky Arthur

Head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team, Micky Arthur says that the Sri Lankan cricket team is now ready to start international cricket.

The first session of training for the Sri Lanka squad after the Covid 19 virus pandemic, ended yesterday (12).

Thirteen players from the national team participated in the residential training session.

Coach Micky Arthur said the training session focused on improving the skills of the players with special attention to bowling.

Accordingly, the team is ready to return to the field from next month.

However, the visit of the Indian team to Sri Lanka has been postponed.