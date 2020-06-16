සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Lionel Messi is back in action with a goal and two assists

Sunday, 14 June 2020 - 10:51

Argentina and Barcelona international Lionel Messi is back in action after the reopening of the La Liga inter-club football tournament in Spain, which was closed due to the covid 19 global pandemic.

Messi scored his 20th goal of the season for Barcelona against Real Malloka yesterday and contributed to two more goals.

With this victory Barcelona were able to advance by five points over their nearest rival, Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid squad, which includes a number of international players including Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to play in the next La Liga match.
