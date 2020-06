Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar says that the final decision on the T20 Cricket World Cup should be taken by the Australian Cricket Board.

The tournament, which was scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Australian Cricket President Earli Ediggs has said that given the current situation, it would not be possible to conduct the T20 World Cup, this year.