The International Athletic Association has decided to impose a temporary ban on Christine Coleman.
The World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally suspended after missing a third doping test.
However, 24-year-old Christine Coleman said he never used performance enhancing supplements or banned stimulants.
Earlier this month, Bahraini world 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended after missing four doping tests.
