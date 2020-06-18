සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

30-member England squad for West Indies series

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 9:35

England has announced a 30 member training group for the series against West Indies.

There are eight uncapped players in the group that will begin training in Southampton on 23 June.

They will play a three-day practice game from 1 July, after which a squad will be chosen for the first Test.

The three-match series against West Indies, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, starts on 8 July at the same venue.
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 14:32

It has been confirmed the 2020 US Open will start behind closed doors on August 31st. Six-time champion Serena Williams confirmed her participation at... Read More

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 21:00

The International Athletic Association has decided to impose a temporary ban on Christine Coleman.The World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally... Read More

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 14:17

Chief executive of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts has resigned. He had been facing months of criticism over his handling of the coronavirus crisis. That... Read More



