30-member+England+squad+for+West+Indies+series

England has announced a 30 member training group for the series against West Indies.



There are eight uncapped players in the group that will begin training in Southampton on 23 June.



They will play a three-day practice game from 1 July, after which a squad will be chosen for the first Test.



The three-match series against West Indies, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, starts on 8 July at the same venue.