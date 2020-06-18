US+Open+to+start+on+August+31st

It has been confirmed the 2020 US Open will start behind closed doors on August 31st.



Six-time champion Serena Williams confirmed her participation at Flushing Meadows in New York.



“I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the US Open 2020,” said Serena Williams on Wednesday, as the tournament was made official.



“I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe. It’s going to be exciting.”