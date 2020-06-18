Afghanistan+plans+to+win+Asia+Cup

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has said that if they focus on fielding and batting, they could win the next Asia Cup challenge.

Afghanistan Cricket team will be participating in a one-month training session at the Kabul Cricket Ground starting from the 6th.

This is in anticipation of participating in the Asian Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Despite the uncertainty of hosting the T20 World Cup due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the attention has been regarding the Asia Cup which is to be held in Sri Lanka.