England+Premier+League+football+returns

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes combined in the midfield for Manchester United to earn a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur yesterday in what was both the teams’ first Premier League game since the resumption of England’s top-flight football competition earlier this week.



While United started the game on the front foot, controlling the ball more and creating a greater number of chances, Spurs took the lead in 27th minute at their backyard.



Meanwhile, Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in an empty stadium as they dropped points for the first time since the season re-started after the hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Catalans are top of the standings on 65 points from 30 games but second-placed Real Madrid, with 62, can go above their rivals if they beat Real Sociedad away tomorrow due to their superior head-to-head record.



Sevilla are third on 52.