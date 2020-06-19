සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

England Premier League football returns

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 14:29

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes combined in the midfield for Manchester United to earn a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur yesterday in what was both the teams’ first Premier League game since the resumption of England’s top-flight football competition earlier this week.

While United started the game on the front foot, controlling the ball more and creating a greater number of chances, Spurs took the lead in 27th minute at their backyard.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in an empty stadium as they dropped points for the first time since the season re-started after the hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Catalans are top of the standings on 65 points from 30 games but second-placed Real Madrid, with 62, can go above their rivals if they beat Real Sociedad away tomorrow due to their superior head-to-head record.

Sevilla are third on 52.
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 19:28

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has an unprecedented level of fast balling resources in the team. He said that many... Read More

Friday, 19 June 2020 - 14:10

Lasith Malinga has not been included in the squad for the second training session of the Sri Lanka Cricket team. The training session is scheduled to... Read More

Friday, 19 June 2020 - 8:01

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has said that if they focus on fielding and batting, they could win the next Asia Cup challenge. Afghanistan Cricket... Read More



