Two+more+Bangladeshi+cricketers+contract+covid-19

After former captain Mashrafe Mortaza, two other Bangladesh cricketers, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mortaza was reportedly unwell for the last couple of days and tested positive for the contagious disease yesterday.
He is currently in self-isolation at his home.
Left-arm spinner Islam and Iqbal also tested positive for COVID-19.
