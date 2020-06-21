සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Steve Buckner praises DRS technology

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 20:57

West Indies umpire Steve Buckner says the use of DRS technology to review on field decisions have contributed to the growth of cricket.

He said that it builds confidence in the umpires and does not cause them to regret their decisions.

Because of this, those who oppose the DRS technology should rethink their stance according to Steve Buckner.

The Umpire Decision Review System (UDRS or DRS) is a technology-based system used in cricket to assist the match officials with their decision-making. On-field umpires may choose to consult with the third umpire (known as an Umpire Review), and players may request that the third umpire consider a decision of the on-field umpires (known as a Player Review).

Steve Buckner, who was on the ICC elite umpire's panel, has consistently umpired at  five cricket World Cup finals, and his decisions at the 2007 Sri Lanka-Australia final in the West Indies were heavily criticized.

Bucknor umpired in a record 128 Test matches between 1989 and 2009, and also umpired in 181 One Day Internationals during this period, including five consecutive Cricket World Cup finals from 1992 to 2007.

