Indo-Chain clashes reach the IPL - will sponsorship deals change - BCCI to decide

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 11:15

One of India's major cricket tournaments IPL, is reconsidering sponsorship deals that originate from China. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to review its IPL sponsorship deals originating from China.

Accordingly, a discussion on this matter is scheduled for next week.

There has been an outcry in India to boycott Chinese products after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese border troops in the Galvan Valley in Ladakh region.

It is reported that these protests have reached up to IPL.

Most of the sponsorships of the IPL tournament are by Chinese companies.

The main sponsor of the event is Vivo Mobile Phone Company, is a Chinese company.

According to Indian media reports sources in the board have also confirmed that when the IPL’s governing body gets together, other IPL central sponsors like Paytm as well as Dream XI, where Chinese companies have minority stakes, will also come under review.

